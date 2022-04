BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a two-year cancellation due to COVID, the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival is set to return this summer.

Organizers will announce the specifics during a news conference Thursday at the corner of Delaware and Hertel in Buffalo.

The festival moved to the Outer Habor back in 2017 but is expected to return to Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo this July.

Thursday's new conference is set for 10:45am.