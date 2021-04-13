Galbani Italian Heritage Festival canceled for second year due to COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The organizers of the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival have announced the cancellation of the festival for the second year in a row.

“The cancellation of our festival is certainly disappointing, not only for the individuals who work hard to plan and organize our event every year, but it is also a sense of pride for the countless residents and visitors who look forward to celebrating the festival,” says Carmen Palma, Board President.

"It was a difficult decision to cancel, but it is important to ensure the health and safety of our residents and visitors. We are already looking ahead to assemble a great event to celebrate our heritage next year!" says Judy Porto-Fiorella, Board Vice President, and President of the Hertel Business Association.

The festival, which was moved to Niagara Square in 2019, was canceled in the summer of 2020 also. The festival is usually held in July.

