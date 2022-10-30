Future Dance company hosts annual flashmob to raise money for children's hospitals

HAMBURG N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween is underway is Western New York and Future Dance Company put on a spooky show and a thrilling flashmob.

Dancer Amber Vanderbush said this performance, like many other, fuel her passion for dance.

"I just love seeing all the crowds of people and I love dancing in general," she said.

Vanderbush shares this annual flashmob is for a very thrilling cause.

"We are performing Thriller by Michael Jackson," she said.

Performing at the Hamburg playground, 60 dancers performed in benefit of two children's hospitals.

"This is like the 20th year of doing it. And it is for St. Jude Children's Hospital and Oishei children's hospital," one of the owners of Future Dance company, Denise Vaccaro, said.

Both owners said they expect to exceed last year's contributions. With big smiles, they both said celebrating spooky season is fun and giving back is the cherry on top.

"That's the most important thing and Michael Jackson was a huge person that actually gave back so since we're doing thriller it just goes hand and hand with what he would do," Vaccaro said.

Along side the performances, Future Dance brought out food venders and local girl scouts serving hot chocolate. Vaccaro said this event doesn't just give the community an opportunity to give back, but to enjoy some time with each other out on the dance floor.

"It's dancing for kids. Kids dancing for other kids," Vaccaro said.

