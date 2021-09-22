Furniture forecast: when delivery delays can improve in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you’ve ordered new furniture lately, you know it remains in high demand.

Home office furniture, couches and chairs are experiencing delayed deliveries. Stores report it taking anywhere from four to six months for orders to arrive.

Uncertainty in the furniture business isn’t sitting well with Scherer and Sons Furniture Store owner, Jim Scherer.

“I had a customer order a sofa. It came in I think it was seven months later and I called her for delivery and she says well, I don’t think I want it,” he said.

Having a customer refuse an order after it took too long to receive is rare. But Scherer said delivery delays have become the norm in his industry. “ There’s a lot of order volume, supply issues, labor issues. It’s very complex. There’s all sorts of things contributing to it,” he explained.

“Everybody’s got a problem getting merchandise,” said Prestige Furniture Store Owner, Louis Barile.

He too is experiencing delays from certain, higher end manufacturers.

“We used to order on a Monday it would be here on a Thursday. Now, if they come on a Monday, it doesn’t come for three months.”

It’s gotten so bad in certain situations, Barile said he’s had to take matters into his own hands, hiring delivery drivers to pick up out of state orders.

“We rent a truck, we go down and get the stuff and bring it back here.”

So, when might things improve? Both store owners agree that delivery delays should begin to decrease heading into the winter and the new year.

“We’re starting to see the normal cycles in the furniture business. Like, August a year ago was as gang busters as any month ever was, but last month was quiet. So, hopefully the factories will be able to catch up.”

