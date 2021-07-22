Funeral held for Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael Sliwinski

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael Sliwinski, a 30 year veteran of the force, was laid to rest on Thursday at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery in Cheektowaga. Dozens of law enforcers from across Western New York gathered at St. Louis Church in downtown Buffalo for a final salute to a brother, and friend.

"It speaks highly of not only him, but the entire Cheektowaga Police Department and the law enforcement community as a whole," Erie County DA John Flynn said.

Sliwinski joined the Cheektowaga Police Department in 1991. He worked his way up to Assistant Chief in 2018 and ultimately Chief in 2020. Though his tenure was just 17 months, his impact was profound. During the processional to the church, the Cheektowaga dispatcher spoke a memorial in his honor.

"Above all, Chief Sliwinski was more than a leader, supervisor, coworker or colleague," The dispatcher said, "he was a friend in the truest sense of the word."

The Cheektowaga Police Department says Chief Sliwinski exemplified honor, integrity, discipline and respect. As he was laid to rest at St. Stanislaus, there was a guarantee that his legacy will live on for years to come.

"Take your place of honor with those before you and know you will be remembered forever," the Cheektowaga dispatcher said.