Funeral for late Cheektowaga Fire Commissioner to be held Monday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A funeral service with full honors is planned for the late Fire Commissioner in Cheektowaga.

Michael Rusiniak recently lost his battle with cancer at the age of 56.

He joined the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company at the age of 18, and served as chief from 1992 to 1998.

Michael was a third generation Fire Chief, following in his father's and grandfather's boots.

The funeral procession will depart from the Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home, at 5090 Transit Road, on Monday at approximately 9:20 am.

It will then proceed west on Como Park Boulevard, past the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department.

The procession will also pass the Cheektowaga Highway Garage on Union Road, where Michael worked as a mechanic, before making the final stop at Resurrection Church.

Numerous firefighting vehicles will take part in tomorrow's procession, and a memorial display will be established in front of the Bellevue Fire Department.