SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Dennis DePerro was laid to rest on Saturday.

He was the President of St. Bonaventure University.

DePerro died due to complications from COVID-19 back on March 1.

The funeral took place in Syracuse at Church of the Most Holy Rosary.

The Buffalo-native served as the school's president since 2016.

He was 62 years old.