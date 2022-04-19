Funds from opioid settlements begin to be distributed in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that the first round of funding from opioid settlements has been distributed to counties in Western New York.

AG James has secured $1.5 billion to this point for New York State as a result of settlements with manufacturers and distributors of opioids. All 62 counties and the five largest cities in the state will receive funds to be used for opioid treatment and prevention efforts.

Western New York will receive up to $75 million in total payments as part of these settlements.

The opioid crisis has devastated communities in Buffalo, across Western New York, and throughout the state. These funds will help us take opioids out of our communities and ensure that every New Yorker struggling with addiction gets the help they need. While no amount of money will ever make up for the lives we’ve lost, these funds will be vital in helping to prevent future deaths and destruction. - AG James

The scourge of opioid abuse devastated Erie County along with all of New York state, leaving a trail of shattered lives and families in its wake. I thank Attorney General James for her focus on holding those responsible for so much suffering to account and for working hard for our residents. While we can’t bring back those we have lost, we can work together to prevent this pain from happening to other families. - Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

The breakdown of the funds that will be distributed in 2022 is below: