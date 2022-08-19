Fundraiser set to meet the needs of 12-week-old in NICU after mother killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family members of a mother who was killed in an alleged domestic violence incident are getting ready for Saturday's fundraiser to help meet the care needs of a 12-week-old newborn.

41-year-old Akeda Howton is believed to be a victim of domestic violence, leaving behind her first newborn baby boy– Kannon.

Akeda's mother, Anita Howton, and brother, Akeem Howton, spoke with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person about the importance of setting up this fundraiser.

"Obviously, Kanon doesn't have a mother or a father to provide income for him," Anita Howton says. "So I'm his grandmother, and I'm going to be his guardian, already his legal custodian with my son."

Akeda's mom expressed the persistence Akeda had in having her very first newborn.

"She wanted a baby more than anything, so we just want to live her legacy through him," Anita says. "She was just so in love with him so we just want to keep her legacy and live it through him."

Anita Howton and her family say Akeda died in her baby's father's hands, which they say killed himself after he shot her several times.

Akeda's death still leaves a painful heartache.

"It's still a struggle every day. I'm still in disbelief and in shock some days," Akeda's mom says.

Akeem Howton, Akeda's brother, says he's excited to be a father all over again, and it's a big responsibility he's willing to take.

"Like I'm an uncle and a dad so it's a joy actually," he says. "I'll get to do all the things I wanted to do with a son so I'm definitely ready to take responsibility with that."

Akeda's mother, Anita Howton, says Kannon has been getting better in the NICU.

"He's three pounds and nine ounces. He's doing very very well," she says. "He has come a long way from being one pound and one ounce, and in the NICU they're doing such a wonderful job taking care of him."

Akeda's family is ready to raffle some of these items for Saturday's fundraiser, hoping to receive enough donations.

"It's going to be a celebration for Akeda, which would've been her 41st birthday," Akeda's mom says. "We're going to keep Akeda alive, and we're going to keep her alive through Kannon, and we're not going to have her light dim."

The fundraiser is at 2pm at 790 Humboldt Parkway.

There'll be a balloon release at the parking lot of Memorial Baptist Church at 5pm.

Click here to find out how you can donate.