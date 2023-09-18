Fundraiser set to help rebuild an Elma church destroyed by fire

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is an ongoing effort to help rebuild a church in Elma destroyed by fire back in May.

The fire at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Main Street left a gaping hole in the roof, and ruined the steeple.

The church has been a staple in this community since 1862.

So the church is hosting a bbq pulled pork dinner next Saturday to help raise some much needed cash.

A take out dinner will cost you 15 bucks.

There will also be a basket raffle.

it's all next Saturday from 3pm to 6pm on Main Street in Elma.