Fundraiser set to help rebuild an Elma church destroyed by fire

Pulled pork bbq next Saturday at St. Paul's
Posted at 9:59 PM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 21:59:28-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is an ongoing effort to help rebuild a church in Elma destroyed by fire back in May.

The fire at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Main Street left a gaping hole in the roof, and ruined the steeple.

The church has been a staple in this community since 1862.

So the church is hosting a bbq pulled pork dinner next Saturday to help raise some much needed cash.

A take out dinner will cost you 15 bucks.

There will also be a basket raffle.

it's all next Saturday from 3pm to 6pm on Main Street in Elma.

