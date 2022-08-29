Fundraiser helps family of Niagara Falls murder victim

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Student athletes, fellow classmates and many others are remembering a young murder victim from Niagara Falls.

Money raised from concessions during Sunday's football games at Lasalle Prep School on Buffalo Avenue are going to help the family of Emily Keiper.

Police say the 16 year old was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo back on August 19.

Keiper was heading into her junior year of high school, and was a cheerleader for the Niagara Falls Junior Football Club.

The money raised will go to the Keiper family, to help deal with the unexpected financial impact of Emily's tragic death.

The two suspects are 17 and 14 years old, and are being dealt with in Erie County Family Court.

Both are charged with second degree murder.