Fun for the whole family: Darien Lake opens for 2023 season May 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced it will reopen on May 20 with new events and experiences for the 2023 season.

"Opening day is the beginning of another year of fun at Six Flags Darien Lake," said President Chris Thorpe. "As New York's largest family-friendly destination, guests will enjoy their favorite rides and slides with a lineup of new and elevated events and experiences plus comfort enhancements including a new VIP Lounge."

You can find the new additions below:



Laser Light Summerfest - guests can enjoy an all-new Laser Light spectacular show, dynamic marquee light displays, and a magical living garden with luminescent landscape features and stunning 3-dimensional light creatures to enjoy before the show, including an after 5:00 p.m. Summerfest pre-party in Darien Square.

Viva La Fiesta - guests will enjoy live entertainment that will have them dancing the night away. This all-new event heats up the park with food, fun, and entertainment.

July 4th Fireworks Celebration - guests are invited to celebrate the holiday with thrills, delicious, sweet chills, and exciting firework illuminations at night.

Oktoberfest - this family-friendly German heritage festival will become a new fall tradition filled with authentic fare and a large selection of seasonal craft lagers and beers from around the world.

VIP Lounge - for a minimal fee guests can rest and recharge at our new, shaded, indoor lounge. Cool off in the air conditioning while enjoying beverages, comfortable seating, and Wi-Fi to help guests relax and recharge.

Park Beautification - guests will notice refreshed landscaping, a renovated main gate restroom, additional shaded seating for relaxation throughout the park, more photo opportunities, renovated games locations, midway upgrades, and more.

Wooden Coaster Re-tracking - the historic Predator roller coaster continues its re-tracking of more than 225 feet to ensure an enhanced ride experience that promises to deliver epic thrills all season long.

New Culinary Options - exciting, new offerings are coming to the park this season including flavor burst soft serve ice cream, mac n cheese crunch rolls, chocolate-covered frozen bananas, and frozen adult beverages in Hurricane Harbor.

Season passes to Six Flags Darien Lake are on sale now. For a limited time, you can purchase a Gold Pass and get upgraded to a Platinum Pass which includes unlimited visits, free parking, and discounted food.

The park is also hiring for the 2023 season and offering flexible hours and opportunities to gain supervisor experience. Eligible applicants over the age of 14 can text JOBS to 585-207-8400 or complete an online application here.

You can find more information on park tickets and prices here.