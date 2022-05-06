Fuel prices impacting wallets on the water too

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) – Since 1953 Wardells has served the boaters in North Tonawanda, but in its almost 70 years the boat yard has never seen fuel prices this high. Owner Dennis Wardell said while it’s too early to tell if the pump prices will keep some boaters out of the water, he’s seeing more slips open now compared to this time last year.

“I’ve seen a drop in dockage a little bit,” said Wardell. He said dockage is about 20% down from this time last year.

Off-road diesel fuel at Wardells, which is locally distributed, is more than $5.38 per gallon. That’s as of Friday. At the Erie Basin Marina Friday, unleaded, 90 octane, ethanol-free fuel is listed at $6 per gallon.

“I found diesel is a lot higher than it was years ago, 20-30 years ago,” explained Wardell. “Diesel was always a lot lower than regular gas.”

While prices aren’t near what they used to be, Wardell hopes the waters can calm down for summer on fuel prices. He still has multiple slips open for Jet skis and boats.

“Docks are ready to go that’s no problem,” said Wardell.

