Frontier Airlines to begin nonstop service from Buffalo to Philadelphia

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Travelers flying out of Buffalo will soon have another option to get to the City of Brotherly Love.

Frontier Airlines will begin nonstop flights between the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport and Philadelphia on June 6. The service will be offered three days a week. American Airlines is currently the only carrier to offer daily, nonstop service between the two cities.

To mark the rollout of the new route, the carrier is offering fares as low as $19 if purchased by April 10 for travel from June 5 through August 31, although the discount fares are not available for more than half the month of July.

Philadelphia will become the eight city that Frontier serves from Buffalo. The carrier began serving Buffalo in the fall of 2017.

Although known for its cheaper fares, the cost of a ticket on Frontier does not include refundability, pre-reserved seat assignments, carry-on bags or checked bags.