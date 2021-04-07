Frontier Airlines to begin nonstop flights from Buffalo to Myrtle Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers will soon have a non-stop option for flying to South Carolina.

Frontier Airlines will begin flights from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport on June 11. The low-cost airline will offer service between the two cities twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The carrier is offering introductory fares for as low as $39, although Frontier's base fares do not include a refund option, carry-on bag, checked luggage or a pre-reserved seating assignment. The promotional price is valid for travel through September 2 with blackout dates from June 30 to July 7.

Frontier currently offers service from Buffalo to five other destinations - Denver, Ft. Myers, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa.