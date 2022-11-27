Frontier Airlines cuts cord on over the phone customer service

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Frontier Airlines, the low-cost carrier known for no frills flights, has decided to cut customer service over the phone.

In a policy that started last week, the airline says it has transitioned to fully digital communications.

That means customers who need help must deal with an online chatbot, the airline's social medial channels or Whatsapp.

The only way to reach a live agent is through Frontier's online chat tool, which is said to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The discount airline claims it made the change because most of its customers prefer to communicate online because of its speed and efficiency.