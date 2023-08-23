Watch Now
Frontier Airlines announces return of nonstop flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers

FILE--In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photograph, a Frontier Airlines plane moves down a taxiway at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 23, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Airlines has announced an expansion of service which includes the return of nonstop flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Florida.

The flights will resume on November 17 and will take place four times a week. Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $39.

“We’re thrilled to expand our nonstop offerings across our network. Along with more routes to Florida, new service to Mexico and the Dominican Republic is also on the horizon. As we get closer to winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”
- Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines

You can find more information on the expansion of service on the Frontier website here.

