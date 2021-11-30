Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flights from Buffalo to Cancun, Mexico

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Airlines announced 18 nonstop routes Tuesday, including nonstop flights from Buffalo to Cancun, Mexico.

Frontier said the nonstop flights from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Cancun International Airport will begin February 18, 2022 and will occur three times a week. The introductory fare will be $99.

Nonstop flights from Buffalo Niagara International Aiport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were also announced by Frontier. They will begin February 17, 2022 and occur daily. The introductory fare will be $49.

