Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flights from Buffalo to Cancun, Mexico

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE--In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photograph, a Frontier Airlines plane moves down a taxiway at Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 30, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Airlines announced 18 nonstop routes Tuesday, including nonstop flights from Buffalo to Cancun, Mexico.

Frontier said the nonstop flights from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Cancun International Airport will begin February 18, 2022 and will occur three times a week. The introductory fare will be $99.

Nonstop flights from Buffalo Niagara International Aiport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were also announced by Frontier. They will begin February 17, 2022 and occur daily. The introductory fare will be $49.

