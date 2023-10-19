From 'Bye for now' to 'Hello again!': Bye's Popcorn to make comeback in Olcott

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A snack staple in northern Niagara County is popping back up two months after temporarily closing.

Bye's Popcorn in Olcott took a hiatus in August when its owner, Patricia Drewes, passed away. The century-old stand on Lockport-Olcott Road promised on Facebook, "BYE’S POPCORN will carry on!!!"

On Thursday, the Eastside Market posted to its Facebook page that that promise would be fulfilled.

According to the post, starting Saturday, Bye's will reopen on weekends only until Christmas Eve.

It will be open from 1-8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

