Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

From 'Bye for now' to 'Hello again!': Bye's Popcorn to make comeback in Olcott

From 'Bye for now' to 'Hello again!': Bye's Popcorn to make comeback in Olcott
Bye's Popcorn
Posted at 6:06 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 18:06:32-04

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A snack staple in northern Niagara County is popping back up two months after temporarily closing.

Bye's Popcorn in Olcott took a hiatus in August when its owner, Patricia Drewes, passed away. The century-old stand on Lockport-Olcott Road promised on Facebook, "BYE’S POPCORN will carry on!!!"

On Thursday, the Eastside Market posted to its Facebook page that that promise would be fulfilled.

According to the post, starting Saturday, Bye's will reopen on weekends only until Christmas Eve.

It will be open from 1-8 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!