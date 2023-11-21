From Buffalo to Broadway: Grammy winner Ani DiFranco is heading to Hadestown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ani DiFranco is giving her hometown another reason to be proud of her.

The graduate of Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts will make her Broadway debut next year, taking over the role of Persephone in the Tony winning hit musical Hadestown.

Stepping into this role will be a homecoming of sorts for the Buffalo native. According to Playbill.com, DiFranco originated the role of Persephone on the original studio album that was released on her Righteous Babe Records label in 2010. DiFranco will assume the role on February 9.

DiFranco won a Grammy in 2004 for "Evolve," which was also released on her label. But through all of her success, she has never forgotten her roots. The singer-songwriter, along with Righteous Babe Records President Scot Fisher, created Babeville at Delaware and Tupper in 2006. The 19th century former Asbury Methodist Church was heading for the same fate as so many other architectural masterpieces of Buffalo's past before DiFranco and Fisher stepped in to save it from the wrecker's ball. The multi-use arts facility now hosts dozens of events in Downtown Buffalo every year and is also home to Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center.

Hadestown, which won eight Tony Awards in 2019, completed a successful run at Shea's Performing Arts Center last season.

