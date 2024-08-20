Frightworld to hold open auditions and interviews for this year's scream team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you needed another sign fall was coming, Frightworld is getting ready for the upcoming season.

The screampark on Hertel Avenue is looking for new team members to join its "scream team."

They're looking for scare actors, makeup artists and more.

Open auditions and interviews will start on August 23 at 6 p.m. on Hertel Avenue. They'll also run on August 24 from noon to 9 p.m. with a two-hour break from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on August 25 from noon to 6 p.m.

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. Makeup artist applicants must provide a physical portfolio in person or online by emailing info@frightworld.com. More information about this year's auditions can be found here.

Frightworld opens on September 20. Summer presale tickets are now on sale for $25.75. You can buy yours here.