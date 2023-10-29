Frightworld takes the scare out of Halloween for young children

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — They're serving up more treats than tricks in North Buffalo.

Frightworld hosted its family friendly trick-or-treating event Saturday.

This haunted house, located in the old K-Mart Plaza on Hertel Avenue turning on the lights, and letting the monsters sleep for the day.

It's all designed to make this a kid friendly event that won't give the little ones nightmares when they go to sleep.

Each child received a bag filled with coupons they could use to trick-or-treat throughout the facility.

There was also a basket raffle featuring Fisher Price toys, Bills gear and memorabilia signed by hall of fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Tickets cost just 16 dollars with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Kelly for Kids Foundation.

