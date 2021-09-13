Frightworld returns for 2021 to new location on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frightworld, America's Screampark, announced it will return in 2021 after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Officials say Frightworld will be held at a new location this year, the former Kmart at 1001 Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.

“Last year we made the difficult decision to close due to COVID. We spent that time planning how to come back in a big way. We’re so excited to return this season and celebrate Halloween with Western New York and the rest of the country,” said Rochelle Finkelshtein, General Manager of Frightworld, America’s Screampark. “Each year we push ourselves to new limits. This year is no exception. We’ve curated an immerse environment from the moment you walk in; ensuring every patron experiences a thrill like no other.”

Frightworld also announced it is looking to expand its "Scream Team" and is hiring for the upcoming season. Open auditions and interviews for several positions will be held at the location Sept. 17 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Sept. 18 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sept. 19 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You must be 18 or older to apply and positions available include:

Scare Actor

Ticket Taker

Concessions

Build Crew and Maintenance

Make-Up Artists

Promotions

Escape City Buffalo Game Master

For more information visit the Frightworld website here.