BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can celebrate the beginning of fall and spooky season at Frightworld.

The screampark is opening for its 22nd year on September 20th at 6:30 on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo.

There will be five different attractions for you and your family to enjoy.

Tickets cost $42 dollars, but you can pay $60 for a VIP FrightPass to skip the line.

You can buy your tickets here or in-person at its cash only box office.