Fright Fest set to return to Six Flags Darien Lake this year

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to get spooky this Halloween season - Fright Fest will return to Six Flags Darien Lake this year.

Fright Fest will run every Saturday from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8 and on one Sunday on Oct. 9. The park will be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. during Fright Fest.

Six Flags Darien Lake is also hiring employees 18 and over for the Fright Fest Ghoul/Monster position. The job is part-time and will pay $15 an hour.

The role of ghoul/monster includes jumping out and scaring guests attending Fright Fest, greeting "victims" in the scariest way possible, and transforming into a "frightening creature" with full makeovers and costumes.

For more information on Fright Fest, click here. Click here to apply and learn more about the Fright Fest ghoul/monster position.