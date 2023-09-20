Fright Fest returning to Six Flags Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to get spooky as Fright Fest will return to Six Flags Darien Lake on Saturday and will continue on select dates through October 21.

Six Flags said this year's event will feature: BOO by day, including a trick or treat trail, The Hunt for BOO, a costume parade, our new web maze, and family activities in Boo Bother’s Bay. Fright by night starts at 6pm with thrilling haunts and a NEW re-imagined 6,000 sq ft haunted house “Escape from Bloodstone Hollow”, terrifying scare zones, spooky merchandise, and ghoulish food for everyone.

BOO by Day! will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 23, 30 and Oct. 7, 8, 14, 21.

Fright by Night! will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 23, 30 & Oct. 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 21.

Ticket prices vary. You can find more information here.