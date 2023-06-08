Friends and former colleagues pay tribute to legendary WKBW weatherman Tom Jolls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tom Jolls - "Commander Tom" as he was known to so many Western New Yorkers, has died at the age of 89.

Tom passed away Wednesday evening, surrounded by his family, in the care of a hospice facility in Cheektowaga.

Longtime WKBW anchor Keith Radford shared memories of his friend and colleague.

"It's kind of sad. It's very sad. The last of the trio has left us but boy we had a lot of fun,” Radford said.

Radford shared more of his fondest memories with a legend that so many knew as Commander Tom.

"I never saw Tom mad except one time he got mad at Irv because someone delivered a bunch of Aunt Rosie's Loganberry drinks to the front door to the three of them. Irv went out and grabbed all of it. Tom got mad because he wanted some so he marched right into his office and took a case for himself."

Former WKBW News Director John Disciullo also remembered Tom after his passing.

“We would do backyard barbeques. We had a promotion that I came up with in the 90s, where people would send in their postcards and enter to win so that Tom could come to their house and we would have a backyard for 25 people,” Disciullo said.

“We were promoting our new satellite truck at the time. It was a way to get that satellite truck out in the community and it was a way to get Tom out in the community.”

Disciullo described Tom as a very humble man - who had a way with people.

"When Tom arrived in the neighborhood, the prince was in town and everybody loved Tom. He was so approachable, Pheben. He was somebody that you grew up with because of his Commander Tom days, and of course the weather outside,” Discuillo said.

7 News feature reporter Mike Randall remembered Tom for his presence on-air.

"The most like himself in person as he was on the air. Everybody in Western New York loved Tom. If it weren't for Tom Jolls, nobody in Western New York would have known the word 'salubrious'". When Tom Jolls said 'salubrious' it meant, beautiful weather and it just made everybody smile,” Randall said.

"There was nothing in Buffalo television than Irv, Rick, and Tom. They were on the air in the hay day of local TV. Irv and Tom, all we had to do was look at each other and we'd start laughing,” Radford said.

Commander Tom’s presence at WKBW and in the community is forever cemented.