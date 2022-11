BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Influential dancer and visual artist, Jimmy "Rook" Hawkins Jr., was remembered Sunday afternoon, after his recent passing.

To honor him, his family and friends set up a "Dance for Rook" dance session.

He was known as a "free spirit with a unique soul".



The Buffalo-native also attended the "Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts".



Hawkins passed away in August.