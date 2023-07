BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The wet weather didn't dampen the spirit of some friendly competition between first responders here in the Queen City.

Buffalo's finest and Buffalo's bravest squared off in a charity softball game Saturday at Medaille Field on Elk Street.

These teams featured members of the city's police and fire departments.

They're trying to raise money for their respective peer support teams.

Teams from WYRK radio and Genesee Beer also took the field.