Fresh snow brings relief and crowds to ski country

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Mother nature is helping to deliver a great holiday weekend on the slopes in Ellicottville.

Holiday Valley getting several inches of snow over the past couple of days, and crews have been making snow on top of that overnight.

This comes just in time for one of the busiest weeks of the year here in ski country.

Most kids have the week off for school, so many families are taking advantage of the conditions.

All 13 lifts are open at The Valley this weekend, with 45 slopes and trials available to skiers and snowboarders.