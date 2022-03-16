French yogurt and desserts company to construct 45,000 square-foot production facility in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A French yogurt and desserts company plans to construct a 45,000 square-foot production facility at Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park in Batavia.
The company, La Fermière, is a family-owned French yogurt and desserts company and the facility will establish its U.S. production operations. The company was founded in Marseille, France in 1952.
The governor's office said La Fermière has plans for expansion in the future and expects to create up to 135 new jobs in the region. The company will also utilize millions of pounds of milk provided by New York dairy farmers to create its products.
We're proud to welcome La Fermière to Genesee County, bringing jobs and opportunity to the Finger Lakes region. This investment shows that our bold economic recovery plan for the Finger Lakes is working, attracting new businesses and helping communities across the region grow and thrive.
- New York Governor Kathy Hochul
We are very excited to launch this project of building our very first yogurt and dessert production facility in Batavia, New York. The great support of the state and GCEDC team really helped us in our decision. The Batavia site meets our main requirements for success: quality milk and large cream supply, logistics hub and work force availability. Being close to local farmers, at the heart of milk production, was key for us, as we will use up to 6 million gallons of milk every year. Our five-year presence in the U.S. market expanded beyond our expectations. This state-of-the art facility will help us achieve our very ambitious goal in the U.S. market, which offers large opportunities by manufacturing the best all natural yogurts and desserts, with innovative recipes and process.
- La Fermière President and CEO Jean-Jacques Tarpinian