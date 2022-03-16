French yogurt and desserts company to construct 45,000 square-foot production facility in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A French yogurt and desserts company plans to construct a 45,000 square-foot production facility at Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park in Batavia.

The company, La Fermière, is a family-owned French yogurt and desserts company and the facility will establish its U.S. production operations. The company was founded in Marseille, France in 1952.

The governor's office said La Fermière has plans for expansion in the future and expects to create up to 135 new jobs in the region. The company will also utilize millions of pounds of milk provided by New York dairy farmers to create its products.

We're proud to welcome La Fermière to Genesee County, bringing jobs and opportunity to the Finger Lakes region. This investment shows that our bold economic recovery plan for the Finger Lakes is working, attracting new businesses and helping communities across the region grow and thrive. - New York Governor Kathy Hochul