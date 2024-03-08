Free tutoring for all core subjects K-12th at Delavan Grider Community Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Delavan Grider Community Center is offering free tutoring for all core subjects K-12th as a way to combat the need for the underserved.

9-year-old Romiyah Leonard is in fourth grade.

She came to the Delavan Grider Community center to get free tutoring in math.

“I don't know a lot of math like fractions and stuff and they just help me. They just help me learn it so I can remember it off the top of my head,” says Romiyah. “So when my teacher asked me what a question I know it and I don't have to just get stuck.”

Romiyah’s grandmother tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that Romiyah is getting more confident in acing those math problems.

“She likes it and she looks forward to it actually,” says Elisa Dawkins. “We don't have a lot of this in our community you don't see it often so I would encourage anyone that has a problem with your children with schooling to bring them here.”

The tutor who's boosting the confidence of students like Romiyah is 20-year-old Jack Kerwan.

He's in a fraternity at the University at Buffalo named “Pi Kappa Phi.”

Jack says he wanted to get off campus and give back to the community that surrounds it.

“It's an opportunity for us to help all those around us and honestly it's rewarding for yourself too,” he says. “It makes you feel good makes you basically just like it's good opportunity just to kind of like help all those and those around you too.”

And it doesn't cost a thing.

Jack and his frat brother David Ott voluntarily tutors on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help students in grades K through 12th with any subjects.

“I'm happy to be here and help out,” Ott says. “It feels good to help them out for the kids that are struggling in school.”

Jack says he can help students with any struggling subjects.

I took a lot of classes in high school couple different college classes so I help the kids with Spanish, Math, Science, English anything they need,” he says.

13-year-old Jamal Jones is in 7th grade.

He says he appreciates Jack, the tutor, for helping kids that look like him.

“He really didn't have to help out with tutoring, but you see that he has a passion for knowledge for other people,” Jones says.

Jack also says he doesn’t mind teaching parents that may not understand their child’s assignment.

“If your child is struggling in a subject or you yourself want to learn, I know that there's new math,” he says. “But I've actually helped parents understand the math for their kids as well so we can teach anyone here.”

The Delavan Grider Community Center is looking for more volunteers to tutor in any core subjects.

There is a vetting process.

Free tutoring happens Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7pm.