BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Kids in the Town of Tonawanda got a chance to make a splash and try something new over the weekend.

The Aquettes held a free synchronized swimming class Sunday morning.

They are a family of athletes with members from all around Western New York.

The team dates back to 1961 and even trained some Olympians in their time.

The hope here is to mold some more gold medal earners and have them join the family.

They have a novice program starting on November 1 at 6:30.