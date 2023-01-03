Free suits giveaway to mend the community after deadly impact of the 2022 blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several community members are getting together to give away free clothing to those that will be attending funerals after Buffalo faced a blizzard that killed more than 40 people.

The owner of St. Brian Clothiers, Dewitt Lee III, is using his business to giveaway men’s clothing, including blazers, shirts, ties, and even dress shoes.

“When the blizzard hit, we knew that there was going to be casualties and a lot of grief,” Dewitt says. “Now we’re finding out it’s not through the blizzard, but through fires, people are losing their belongings, and so we want to be that source.”

Others say this opportunity means so much to them since they can’t afford to buy a suit.

“I’m from Lockport and there’s nowhere in Lockport where you can go and buy a suit,” Ralph Williams, a resident, says. “So when I saw these giveaway suits so I said I’m coming to get me a suit then. Now I got a suit, and I can start going to church more often that’s really why I came to get the suit for.”

Dewitt Lee III says this giveaway is also for those who need a suit for other personal use.

“There’s a very big void when it comes to suits, not just for funerals but for interviews, proms, all of those kind of things,” he says. “We’re able to meet our community where they’re in need so it gives us great pleasure to be able to support.”

Click here for more information about needing a suit.

The suit giveaway is happening Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The giveaway may be extended to another day.