Free school supplies to be distributed in underserved communities

Independent Health will distribute free school supplies in underserved communities starting July 20 at the West Side Community Center.

According to the foundation, there will be four school supplies distributions throughout Western New York to help students get ready for the upcoming school year:



July 20 at 5:30 p.m., West Side Community Center, 161 Vermont Street Buffalo, NY 14213

August 2 at 6 p.m., Galanti Park, 230 Martin Rd., Lackawanna, NY 14218

August 6 at 10 a.m., Rural Outreach Center (ROC), South Wales Community Hall, 6387 Olean Rd., South Wales, NY 14139

August 10 at 4:30 p.m., Westminster Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

Paper, notebooks, folders, pencils, glue sticks, crayons and markers will all be offered to students in the communities as one of the foundation's Good for the Neighborhood events.

Independent Health says they will also offer fresh produce and health screenings at the distribution sites.