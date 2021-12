DAYTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials in the towns of Dayton and Persia say free hot meals, along with water and dry ice will be offered to residents who are without power, starting at noon on Sunday.

Free meals will begin at noon on Sunday at the Dayton Fire Hall at 9512 Route 62 in Dayton.

You must follow COVID-19 protocols while receiving food, water, and ice.

According to officials, nearly 600 people in Dayton and Persia are without power.