Free jazz classes for underserved kids at Community Music School on E. Delavan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Community Music School on E. Delavan is providing free jazz and band classes while having a safe space for after-school kids of East Buffalo.

Behind the initiative is executive director Jennifer Guillow of Community Music School who tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that her dream was to have a marching band, but instead she was able to begin a jazz program for kids at the music school.

“Safe space matters. Music matters. And we’re so happy to be able to provide a space for kids to learn,” she says.

Guillow says the program was funded last year, but this year they’re depending on the community’s donations and are still able to provide free jazz classes and a safe space for kids.

“They didn’t know people that look like them can play the violin. They’ve never felt more welcomed or accepted so that both made me sad and happy that people are feeling welcomed here,” she says.

Guillow says some parents tell her their kid's behavior has changed ever since coming to the music school.

“So providing this ensemble space like the kids are finding one another and finding each other through music.”

Guillow says some students haven’t touched an instrument, but some like 10th graders Mykaah Moreland and Milan Spivey came in with some experience.

“It’s fun getting to learn how to play jazz because I’ve never played jazz in an ensemble before,” Moreland says. “It wasn’t that hard getting into it. Now I feel like I’ve improved a lot with being here and being consistent with playing my instrument,” Spivey says.

Guillow says the free ensemble classes are on Mondays from 4:15 to 6 pm.

There are individual classes with an instructor Monday through Friday.

You can click here to learn more about the Community Music School and the classes.

Scan the QR code below if you wish to help support the kids in the jazz programming.