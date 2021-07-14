Free electronics recycling event to be held Saturday in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunnking Electronics Recycling will host a free electronics recycling event in West Seneca Saturday.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at WNYDDSO, 1200 East & West Rd in West Seneca.

According to Sunnking limited drop-off time slots remain, you can register for one of the slots here. Registration closes at 4:00 p.m. the day prior to the event or when it is fully booked.

Registration remains open for an electronics recycling event on September 18 in Niagara Falls and October 16 in Williamsville.