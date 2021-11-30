Free electronics recycling event

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get rid of some clutter before the holidays, a recycling company will take your electronics off your hands for free this weekend.

Sunnking, a regional electronics recycler, is hosting a free e-recycling drop-off on Saturday, December 4, at Cheektowaga Central High School from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Health and safety procedures remain in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.

You do have to register beforehand, you can do so here.