Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen fundraises for Oishei Children's Hospital

EDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday, March 20 marks the first day of spring, and to celebrate, Dairy Queen is giving out free cones to help raise money for the Children's Miracle Network and Oishei Children's Hospital.

Eden Dairy Queen owner Eric Gawron says he loves the day to be able to give back to those in need.

"I absolutely love raising money for Oishei Children's Hospital. We have done a lot of things for them over the years. We have taken blizzards down and delivered them room to room. Donated Dilly Bars, all sorts of things," Gawron said.

Luckily for Eden Elementary students, they walked to the location and celebrated spring with sweet treats.

"Free Cone Day is a holiday in Eden because we have Dairy Queen right down the street from our elementary school. Adding a sweet treat to the middle of the day certainly helps in that vain. I think the teachers appreciate it as well," Eden Central School District Superintendent Jeffery Sortisio said.

For Gawron, March 20 is his favorite day to work.

"It's just a fun day, it is a kickoff to spring, and it is just a nice sunny day, so we are getting there," Gawron said.

The free cones will be available until close, and you are suggested to donate to Oishei Children's Hospital.