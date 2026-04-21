Free community watch parties to be held at Canalside in Buffalo for FIFA World Cup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, Visit Buffalo and Buffalo Waterfront will come together to host three free community watch parties for the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Fans will be able to gather to support the U.S. Men’s National Team in their matches against Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye. They will be shown on a video board and attendees will be able to enjoy drinks, food trucks, a live DJ, giveaways and family-friendly activities.



June 12, 7 p.m. – USA vs. Paraguay (match starts at 9 p.m.)

June 19, 1 p.m. – USA vs. Australia (match starts at 3 p.m.)

June 25, 8 p.m. – USA vs. Türkiye (match starts at 10 p.m.)

World Cup watch parties at Canalside in June

“Canalside is a natural gathering place for Buffalo, and these watch parties will give fans a chance to come together and support the USMNT as they take the world stage. Thanks to support from Governor Hochul and Empire State Development, we’re able to offer a welcoming, high-quality experience that highlights the continued momentum of Buffalo’s waterfront.” - ECHDC Chairperson Joan Kesner

“Buffalo is a city that lives and breathes sports, and the passion of our fans is part of what makes this community so special. These watch parties will channel that energy into celebrations that bring together visitors and locals alike along our revitalized waterfront. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their support in making these memorable community experiences possible and generating new economic impact for our destination.” - Visit Buffalo President & CEO Patrick Kaler