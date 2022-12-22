Free Christmas tree giveaway starting Thursday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Free Christmas trees will be available for anyone in need starting Thursday morning at the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, the former Philip Sheridan School back parking lot.

This tradition began 40 years ago by former Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick and David Arida from Arida Tree Farms.

Christmas trees have been donated from Arida Tree Farms, Northtown Garden Center, Grabber and Sons, and Lowes. Ken-Ton Girl Scouts will also assist with the donations.

Mike Kollmar is being recognized for his many years of helping distribute trees. He passed away earlier this year.