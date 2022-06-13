Free bus service to Erie County parks, Saturdays throughout summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starting this week, you can catch a free bus to seven of your favorite Erie County parks.

On Saturdays throughout the summer, NFTA-Metro is sending out the Parks Adventure Bus to parks around the region.

Parks included in the service:



Knox Farm State Park

Chestnut Ridge Park

Fort Niagara State Park

Como Lake Park

Beaver Island State Park

Akron Falls Park

Evangola State Park



“We look forward to being able to share the natural beauty of many of our region’s beautiful parks with our neighbors who can now easily take public transportation to these destinations,” deputy commissioner of recreation Jimbo McDonald said in a press release Monday.

Trip times:



Departing from downtown bus station (181 Ellicott Street): 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:15 p.m.

Departing from the parks: 12:00 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

The free buses we will run from Saturday, Jun. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 13.

The bus and park entry are free to all riders.

The Park Adventure Bus initiative was developed as a result of feedback from a 2021 Bus Network Improvement Study. The study indicated a significant number of riders desired direct service to local parks and beaches.