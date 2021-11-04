Fredonia's landmark White Inn for sale

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An iconic Chautauqua County hotel is now for sale.

The White Inn on Main Street in Fredonia is on the market.

The hotel is one of the oldest hotels in Chautauqua County and Western New York.

“The opportunity to purchase this unique property coincides with the ongoing transformation of Chautauqua County. The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is attracting world-class tourists and wide-spread media attention. The recently constructed Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron; the Lodge at Chautauqua Lake now under construction in Mayville; Wells Enterprises purchase and major investment in Fieldbrook Foods; significant investment in Fredonia’s downtown Park; and the soon-to-be completed Athenex Biotech Plant in Dunkirk are just a few of the major projects underway that serve as testament to the economic momentum driving Chautauqua County forward. The new owner of The White Inn will participate in and benefit from this dynamic trajectory,” said Mark Geise, Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and Chief Executive Officer of the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency/Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation.

The home at the inn was built in 1868, while the hotel began serving guests in 1920.

