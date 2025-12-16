Fredonia water customers under another Boil Water Order

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Health Department announced a boil water order was issued for all Village of Fredonia water customers and properties outside the Village boundaries supplied by their water system on December 16.

According to the health department, a disruption in treatment at the water treatment plant led to water that was not adequately treated entering the distribution system. The water could contain harmful microbes and boiling the water kills bacteria and other microbes.

"All Fredonia water customers must boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee until further notice. Water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use," the health department said in a release.

Boiled or bottled water must also be used to wash dishes by hand and should be allowed to completely air dry after washing. According to the health department, home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170⁰F and have a full dry cycle can be used in place of boiled water.

The water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed. It is safe for laundry.

In July, Fredonia residents went about a week without drinkable tap water. A boil water order was issued on July 8 and wasn't lifted until July 15.

Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said that an employee "mishap" is what led to the boil water order in July. Several giveaways were held, and Fredonia firefighters and other volunteers handed out hundreds of cases of water.

You can find more information here or call (716) 679-2307.