Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fredonia police make arrest after shooting on Bennett Road

FREDONIA.png
WKBW
FREDONIA.png
Posted
and last updated

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fredonia Police Department announced an arrest has been made after a shooting on Bennett Road.

Officers responded to the report of a man who was shot at the Econo Lodge around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a man who had been shot in the leg was located and a tourniquet had been applied to control the bleeding. He was transported to the Erie County Medical Center Trauma unit for critical care.

After an investigation, police said 32-year-old Luis R. Kuilan-Del Hoyo, a tenant of the Econo Lodge, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and transported to Centralized Arraignment and held in Mayville pending arraignment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!