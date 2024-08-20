Fredonia police make arrest after shooting on Bennett Road

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fredonia Police Department announced an arrest has been made after a shooting on Bennett Road.

Officers responded to the report of a man who was shot at the Econo Lodge around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a man who had been shot in the leg was located and a tourniquet had been applied to control the bleeding. He was transported to the Erie County Medical Center Trauma unit for critical care.

After an investigation, police said 32-year-old Luis R. Kuilan-Del Hoyo, a tenant of the Econo Lodge, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and transported to Centralized Arraignment and held in Mayville pending arraignment.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.