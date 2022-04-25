Fredonia police investigating stabbing at Sunny's

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stabbing at Sunny's in Fredonia early Sunday is under investigation by the Fredonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 2 a.m. Sunday and located a large crowd of people exiting Sunny’s and gathering on Canadaway Street and bystanders were yelling that two people were stabbed. Two victims were located and transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

According to police, one victim was treated for stab wounds received during a "violent altercation" that took place inside Sunny's on the dance floor. The other victim allegedly refused medical attention and released themselves from the hospital with minimal injuries. Police said the victim has since been treated and released with injuries that are deemed non-life-threatening.

The stabbing is under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact (716) 679-1531.