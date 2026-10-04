FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An employee of the Fredonia Police Department could face disciplinary charges, according to the Village Board of Trustees' agenda for their next meeting.

Police Chief Brad Myers is calling for disciplinary charges against a department employee. The employee has not been identified. However, the agenda states the employee has been suspended without pay.

Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said he could not speak on the matter at this time, but that the investigation and hearing of this employee is set to be discussed at the next board meeting on September 28.

Watch: Fredonia Police employee could face disciplinary charges