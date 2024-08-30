Fredonia man sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of kidnapping teen with autism in 2016

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that a Fredonia man has been sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of kidnapping a teen with autism in 2016.

According to the DA, 46-year-old Samuel Saeli, formerly of Fredonia, was sentenced to 19 years in state prison and 20 years of post-release supervision. Saeli was convicted by a Chautauqua County jury of second-degree kidnapping as a sexually motivated felony in June for the 2016 kidnapping of a teen with autism from the Walmart in Fredonia.

The district attorney's office said this was Saeli's third jury trial for this crime. The first trial was back in 2017 and ended in a hung jury. The second trial was in 2018 and resulted in Saeli being convicted and sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment plus 10 years of parole supervision. That conviction was later overturned by the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, which then ordered a retrial.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt was lead counsel for the prosecution at the trial and released a statement that said in part: