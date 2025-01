BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Fredonia man is facing a rape charge.

The sheriff's office said 34-year-old Jonathan M. Tresler is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile victim.

Tresler turned himself into the Chautauqua County Jail on January 6 for the charge of third-degree rape.